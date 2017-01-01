fotofall

Fotofall is a modern dashboard for photo services like 500px and EyeEm. Tap into the pulse of the photography and have it organized your way. Discover new content and keep the track of what’s happening around you.

An App For Power Users

I wrote this app for myself because I was missing some features. Now you can use it too.

Columns

Display multiple photo streams side by side in columns. Control what you see and how you see it.

Photo Streams

Tap into your favorite feeds. Follow albums, #tags, users, most popular categories or an arbitrary random photo feed from any location on a map. Picked by you.

Notifications

Adjust notifications for the new content you want to hear about. Choose if you want to hear a sound, feel vibration or get a visual feedback.

Feed Filters

Create advanced feed filters with the power of regular expressions.

Merge

Combine different photo timelines into one unified view.

Auto Update

Fotofall periodically checks your streams for new content while respecting your battery. If you want to keep an app open and see images pushed to you instantly, simply enable the live mode.

Next Generation Upload

Combining the tools you already know into an optimized upload routine.

Learn More

Draft Mode

Take your time before publishing your picture. Make sure all details like caption, keywords and location are in place.

Multi Account

Connect and manage multiple account types (500px, EyeEm, Moves). Switch effortlessly at upload time.

Edits

Track how you've edited your images in other apps. Pick the best edit and upload.

Schedule

Maybe you run a campaign or maybe you just want to spread your uploads over time. With fotofall you can easily plan when your pictures should appear online... even while you're offline.

Moves

A Moves App user? Connect your account and start geo tagging your photos based on your Moves history and the time the picture was taken.

EyeEm Vision™

The best image recognition techonology the industry can offer at the tips of your fingers. Compare your photo edits by the calculated aesthetics score. Get automated keywords and caption inspiration.

Screenshots

Take a look at the app by its screenshots

Adaptive Design

Whether you're in a portait or a landscape mode, using a phone, a tablet or even a multi-window mode, UI will just adapt to the available size.

Chromecast Support

Fotofall makes it easy to enjoy pictures on the big screen while comfortably sitting in the couch of your living room.

Sell & Profit

Whenever you upload a photo you can opt them in to EyeEm Market. This means your photo might potentailly become available for sale. This is where you profit.

Photo centric

Images are the most imporant part of the UI/UX. The rest tries not to get in your way.

Reviews

Take a look at our users and see what they say about us

This app has changed my life. Thank you for everything, you're the REAL MVP.

Jacky Chou

Head of Growth @ EyeEm

Better than the official EyeEm The Best EyeEm client available!!!

Ronaldo Pace

Senior Dev @ Sensorberg

Highly useful as a dashboard for my EyeEm account...awesome app (:

Christina Lee

Avid Photographer

FAQ

Most common questions, answered here

Is the app free?

Yes. This app is totally free. So spread the word, tell your friends about it and rate it ★★★★★ on the store!

Is there a version for iOS/Desktop?

There isn't one but there is one planned. No ETA though.

What happens with photos I upload?

Photos are a subject to the terms of service of the platform you upload your pictures to (e.g. EyeEm).

Do you support Instagram?

Yes. It was a feature once. Then Instagram said they don't love 3rd party apps like fotofall anymore. Never looked back.

Will you support column sync?

At some point yes, this needs quite some development time though.

Can I have a feature/platform X?

Yes. If you have good points. Use the contact form below and your request will be reviewed.

Contact

Feel free to reach out for any help