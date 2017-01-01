Columns
Display multiple photo streams side by side in columns. Control what you see and how you see it.
I wrote this app for myself because I was missing some features. Now you can use it too.
Display multiple photo streams side by side in columns. Control what you see and how you see it.
Tap into your favorite feeds. Follow albums, #tags, users, most popular categories or an arbitrary random photo feed from any location on a map. Picked by you.
Adjust notifications for the new content you want to hear about. Choose if you want to hear a sound, feel vibration or get a visual feedback.
Create advanced feed filters with the power of regular expressions.
Combine different photo timelines into one unified view.
Fotofall periodically checks your streams for new content while respecting your battery. If you want to keep an app open and see images pushed to you instantly, simply enable the live mode.
Combining the tools you already know into an optimized upload routine.Learn More
Take your time before publishing your picture. Make sure all details like caption, keywords and location are in place.
Connect and manage multiple account types (500px, EyeEm, Moves). Switch effortlessly at upload time.
Track how you've edited your images in other apps. Pick the best edit and upload.
Maybe you run a campaign or maybe you just want to spread your uploads over time. With fotofall you can easily plan when your pictures should appear online... even while you're offline.
A Moves App user? Connect your account and start geo tagging your photos based on your Moves history and the time the picture was taken.
The best image recognition techonology the industry can offer at the tips of your fingers. Compare your photo edits by the calculated aesthetics score. Get automated keywords and caption inspiration.
Take a look at the app by its screenshots
Whether you're in a portait or a landscape mode, using a phone, a tablet or even a multi-window mode, UI will just adapt to the available size.
Fotofall makes it easy to enjoy pictures on the big screen while comfortably sitting in the couch of your living room.
Whenever you upload a photo you can opt them in to EyeEm Market. This means your photo might potentailly become available for sale. This is where you profit.
Images are the most imporant part of the UI/UX. The rest tries not to get in your way.
Don't worry, we will never sell or share your info
Take a look at our users and see what they say about us
This app has changed my life. Thank you for everything, you're the REAL MVP.
Better than the official EyeEm The Best EyeEm client available!!!
Highly useful as a dashboard for my EyeEm account...awesome app (:
Most common questions, answered here
Yes. This app is totally free. So spread the word, tell your friends about it and rate it ★★★★★ on the store!
There isn't one but there is one planned. No ETA though.
Photos are a subject to the terms of service of the platform you upload your pictures to (e.g. EyeEm).
Yes. It was a feature once. Then Instagram said they don't love 3rd party apps like fotofall anymore. Never looked back.
At some point yes, this needs quite some development time though.
Yes. If you have good points. Use the contact form below and your request will be reviewed.
Feel free to reach out for any help